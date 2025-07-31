Previous
Magnolia by kjarn
212 / 365

Magnolia

Despite lots of rain and really cold days my new magnolia has doubled in size and produced it's first bud
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured with the droplets.
July 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely droplets and a beautiful bud waiting to unfurl.
July 31st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love magnolia, such a wonderful flowering tree/shrub thingummy!
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact