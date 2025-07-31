Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
212 / 365
Magnolia
Despite lots of rain and really cold days my new magnolia has doubled in size and produced it's first bud
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5471
photos
130
followers
125
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th July 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
rain
,
garden
,
magnolia
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with the droplets.
July 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely droplets and a beautiful bud waiting to unfurl.
July 31st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love magnolia, such a wonderful flowering tree/shrub thingummy!
July 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close