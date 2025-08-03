Sign up
Previous
215 / 365
Mud
The rain is still pouring down but sport isn't interrupted. This is my grandson Joshua after his cross country event
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
rain
mud
joshua
grandson
cross country
Dorothy
ace
Hit the showers Joshua!
August 3rd, 2025
