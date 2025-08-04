Previous
Circular. by kjarn
Circular.

Another wet day, another search through the wardrobe. A few people commented that I seem to like stripes after my last post but it seems I like spots too
Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
You have a fun wardrobe! 🥹
August 4th, 2025  
