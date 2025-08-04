Sign up
Previous
216 / 365
Circular.
Another wet day, another search through the wardrobe. A few people commented that I seem to like stripes after my last post but it seems I like spots too
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5475
photos
130
followers
125
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd August 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clothes
,
dots
,
spots
,
circular
,
august25words
Dorothy
ace
You have a fun wardrobe! 🥹
August 4th, 2025
