218 / 365
Geometric
I have no clothes with a geometric pattern but I did find some cushions
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
0
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5477
photos
131
followers
126
following
59% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2025 12:39pm
Tags
geometric
,
cushions
,
august25words
Diana
They look like beautiful cushions, they would look good on my couvh Kathy ;-)
August 6th, 2025
Beverley
Ooo very nice.
August 6th, 2025
