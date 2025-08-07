Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
Spring is around the corner
I thought this was a type of Bottle Brush but my phone is identifying it as a New Zealand Christmas Bush 🤷♀️
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5478
photos
131
followers
126
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2025 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bush
,
bottle brush
,
new zealand christmas bush
,
spring is coming
Shirley
ace
Hi Kathy , the Pōhutukawa is the NZ Christmas tree grows very big while grown in nz the bottle brush is from Australia and classed as an ornamental however the flowers do look very similar.😊
August 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@whippy
Yes, that's right. Being in Australia (and knowing so little about plants) I just assumed it was a bottle brush but google says otherwise
August 7th, 2025
Karen
ace
The different stages of this flower are fascinating; its a lovely capture of a most interesting plant.
August 7th, 2025
