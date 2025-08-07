Previous
Spring is around the corner by kjarn
Spring is around the corner

I thought this was a type of Bottle Brush but my phone is identifying it as a New Zealand Christmas Bush 🤷‍♀️
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Shirley ace
Hi Kathy , the Pōhutukawa is the NZ Christmas tree grows very big while grown in nz the bottle brush is from Australia and classed as an ornamental however the flowers do look very similar.😊
August 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@whippy Yes, that's right. Being in Australia (and knowing so little about plants) I just assumed it was a bottle brush but google says otherwise
August 7th, 2025  
Karen ace
The different stages of this flower are fascinating; its a lovely capture of a most interesting plant.
August 7th, 2025  
