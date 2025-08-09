Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Light
The inside of my lamp
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5480
photos
131
followers
126
following
60% complete
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th August 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
black and white
,
lamp
,
august25words
Babs
ace
Very clever, it makes a great abstract.
August 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
I don’t believe it’s an abstract if you can see what it is 🤪
August 9th, 2025
Karen
ace
Very effective high key BW.
August 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
How wonderful!
August 9th, 2025
