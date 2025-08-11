Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Macro
A magnolia I stole from up the road
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5482
photos
132
followers
127
following
61% complete
View this month »
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th August 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
magnolia
,
august25words
Shirley
ace
Tut tut but beautiful lol
August 11th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I see why you did it, beautiful. I’m sure they have plenty more blossoms.
August 11th, 2025
