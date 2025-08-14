Previous
Art by kjarn
226 / 365

Art

Amelias class painted pots for their annual art show. Amelia was very proud of hers
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
She has done a great job, what a talented girl.
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact