Finalist by kjarn
227 / 365

Finalist

My son was chosen to be a finalist in the 2025 National Photographic Portrait Prize. We drove down to Canberra for the opening tonight. He didn’t win a prize but such an amazing experience
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Huge congrats!
August 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looking very proud and I know you are too!
August 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
How exciting. Huge congratulations. You must be so proud of him.
August 15th, 2025  
