Previous
227 / 365
Finalist
My son was chosen to be a finalist in the 2025 National Photographic Portrait Prize. We drove down to Canberra for the opening tonight. He didn’t win a prize but such an amazing experience
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5486
photos
130
followers
126
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th August 2025 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
portrait
,
art
,
son
,
luke
,
photographic
,
‘national
,
prize’
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Huge congrats!
August 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Looking very proud and I know you are too!
August 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
How exciting. Huge congratulations. You must be so proud of him.
August 15th, 2025
