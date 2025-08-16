Previous
Canberra by kjarn
Canberra

Up on the roof of Parliament House
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
How good you are able to get on the roof. It is a great view from up there isn't it
August 16th, 2025  
Such a fascinating capture with the cloud layer.
August 16th, 2025  
Great position for a flag pole.
August 16th, 2025  
