Selfie by kjarn
Selfie

My best selfie ever
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Oh how fabulous this is, what a wonderful image with all those baubles! It would be interesting to know what this is. Pity your face is covered ;-)
August 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana The sculpture is called Ouroboros Sculpture by Lindy Lee and it is outside the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra. Having my face covered is the best thing about it 😂. Thank you for the fav
August 17th, 2025  
