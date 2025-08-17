Sign up
229 / 365
Selfie
My best selfie ever
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Kathy A
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Diana
ace
Oh how fabulous this is, what a wonderful image with all those baubles! It would be interesting to know what this is. Pity your face is covered ;-)
August 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
The sculpture is called Ouroboros Sculpture by Lindy Lee and it is outside the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra. Having my face covered is the best thing about it 😂. Thank you for the fav
August 17th, 2025
