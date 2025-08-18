Previous
Carillon

The National Carillon in Canberra was a gift from Britain to mark Canberras 50th birthday and opened in 1970. It houses 57 bronze bells weighing 32,000kgs.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Babs ace
I live the carillon. Was it playing when you were there
August 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing Unfortunately not
August 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So many bells. How often do they ring?
August 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@wakelys Apparently every15 minutes but I was wandering around for longer than that and I didn't hear them 🤷‍♀️
August 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
August 18th, 2025  
