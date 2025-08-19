Previous
Sculptures by kjarn
231 / 365

Sculptures

I took a walk around the Sculpture Garden which is behind the National Gallery and alongside Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact