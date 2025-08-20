Sign up
232 / 365
Portrait
I really liked the view of this portrait in the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.
The subject is Neale Daniher, a former Aussie Rules footballer and it celebrates his tireless work in raising awareness for Motor Neurone Disease (MND)
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
portrait
,
art
,
mnd
,
neale daniher
