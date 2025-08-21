Sign up
Art
I liked this scene in the National Gallery in Canberra
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
art
,
gallery
,
national gallery
,
canberra
Suzanne
ace
I like it, too. One of my favourite places to visit when we are in Canberra.
August 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous storytelling scene, beautifully captured with the reflections.
August 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Looks and interesting place
August 21st, 2025
JackieR
ace
This is fabulous candid
August 21st, 2025
Wylie
ace
great story telling shot. A good day for the gallery - a bit grey outside.
August 21st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@pusspup
I was only in Canberra for 24 hours last weekend but am using photos from then because it’s been pouring rain here all week
August 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 21st, 2025
