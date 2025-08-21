Previous
Art by kjarn
I liked this scene in the National Gallery in Canberra
Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Suzanne ace
I like it, too. One of my favourite places to visit when we are in Canberra.
August 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous storytelling scene, beautifully captured with the reflections.
August 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Looks and interesting place
August 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
This is fabulous candid
August 21st, 2025  
Wylie ace
great story telling shot. A good day for the gallery - a bit grey outside.
August 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@pusspup I was only in Canberra for 24 hours last weekend but am using photos from then because it’s been pouring rain here all week
August 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 21st, 2025  
