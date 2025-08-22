Sign up
234 / 365
Yarra
On the way home from Canberra we stopped off at this lovely spot in Yarra
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5493
photos
130
followers
126
following
7
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
16th August 2025 12:23pm
cemetery
,
yarra
,
old church
