236 / 365
The Big Merino
The Big Merino is 15.2 metres tall and made of concrete. It was modelled after a stud ram that lived on a coal property in Goulburn.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2025 12:35pm
ram
goulburn
big merino
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Whoa- that is one big ball of wool! (well, concrete wool that is)
August 24th, 2025
