The Big Merino by kjarn
The Big Merino

The Big Merino is 15.2 metres tall and made of concrete. It was modelled after a stud ram that lived on a coal property in Goulburn.
24th August 2025

Ann H. LeFevre
Whoa- that is one big ball of wool! (well, concrete wool that is)
August 24th, 2025  
