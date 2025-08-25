Sign up
237 / 365
Bookweek
Book week is upon us again, the kids love dressing up. Elijah is Monkey D. Luffy from the Japanese manga series One Piece and Amelia is Pippi Longstocking
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
grandchildren
,
amelia
,
elijah
,
book week
