Previous
239 / 365
Decorated Loos
Spotted this when out walking
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5498
photos
130
followers
126
following
65% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th August 2025 12:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street art
,
toilet block'tree
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, great foreground textures and murals.
August 27th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Look at those tree roots and a cool mural
August 27th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@whippy
Thank you for the fav Shirley
August 27th, 2025
