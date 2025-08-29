Previous
Spring is in the Air by kjarn
Spring is in the Air

It's so lovely to see the wattle springing up everywhere
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh that is lovely. Like a big explosion of yellow petals
August 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
It is lovely to see the wattle isn't it. We saw lots of it on our walk yesterday.
August 29th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca Thank you for the fav
August 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely cheerful spring colour.
August 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 29th, 2025  
