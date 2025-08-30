Previous
Skink by kjarn
242 / 365

Skink

I spotted this little skink enjoying my garden
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
What an interesting creature!
August 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good eye- he really blends in there!
August 30th, 2025  
