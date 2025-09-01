Previous
Dense Housing by kjarn
244 / 365

Dense Housing

After flying to the other side of the world and being awake most of the night all a group of us managed to do today was go for a walk around the area the hotel is in. The streets of Beijing are lined with this type of dense housing
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
September 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Glad to see you have landed. So many people living in such a small area
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact