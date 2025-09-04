Previous
Peek - a - boo by kjarn
Peek - a - boo

We made a final attempt to get into Tiananmen Square which has been blocked off for 4 days due to a handful of political leaders visiting Beijing and this guy wasn’t very helpful. This afternoon we caught a bullet train to Xian.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Photo Details

moni kozi
Lucky you they didn't shoot you for shooting him ;)
September 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and symmetry! Interesting to see a fire extinguisher there with him.
September 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Interesting capture

A moment in time that will never be forgotten, gosh hard to believe it’s 36 yrs ago.
September 4th, 2025  
