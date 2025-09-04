Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
Peek - a - boo
We made a final attempt to get into Tiananmen Square which has been blocked off for 4 days due to a handful of political leaders visiting Beijing and this guy wasn’t very helpful. This afternoon we caught a bullet train to Xian.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
3
0
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5506
photos
130
followers
126
following
67% complete
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2025 10:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
holiday
,
china
,
beijing
,
‘armed
,
police’
moni kozi
Lucky you they didn't shoot you for shooting him ;)
September 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and symmetry! Interesting to see a fire extinguisher there with him.
September 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Interesting capture
A moment in time that will never be forgotten, gosh hard to believe it’s 36 yrs ago.
September 4th, 2025
