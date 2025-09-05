Previous
Warriors by kjarn
Warriors

The Terracotta Warriors is such an amazing thing to see - another thing crossed off my bucket list
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Oh wow how amazing to see in person fav
September 6th, 2025  
@onewing It was awesome. Thank you for the fav
September 6th, 2025  
Oh I’ve had them on my bucket list but didn’t get to see them when in China. This is a wonderful photo!!! I did get to see a few in Washington DC some years ago.
September 6th, 2025  
@illinilass They certainly are amazing. Thank you for the fav
September 6th, 2025  
Fantastic! I saw the few they loaned to the British Museum a few years back and they wowed me. This sight in situ is amazing ❤️
September 6th, 2025  
