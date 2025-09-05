Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
248 / 365
Warriors
The Terracotta Warriors is such an amazing thing to see - another thing crossed off my bucket list
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5507
photos
130
followers
126
following
67% complete
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2025 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
china
,
xian
,
‘terracotta
,
warriors’
Babs
ace
Oh wow how amazing to see in person fav
September 6th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
It was awesome. Thank you for the fav
September 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh I’ve had them on my bucket list but didn’t get to see them when in China. This is a wonderful photo!!! I did get to see a few in Washington DC some years ago.
September 6th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@illinilass
They certainly are amazing. Thank you for the fav
September 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fantastic! I saw the few they loaned to the British Museum a few years back and they wowed me. This sight in situ is amazing ❤️
September 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close