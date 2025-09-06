Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
249 / 365
Calligraphy
Today we had a calligraphy lesson before moving on to Zhangjiajie
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5508
photos
129
followers
125
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th September 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
china
,
calligraphy
,
xian
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
How wonderful!
September 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
What fun that must have been, beautifully done. I had lessons when we still lived in Japan.
September 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun to do I am sure.
September 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close