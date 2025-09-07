Sign up
250 / 365
Avatar
Today we visited the Tianzi Mountain in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. This is the landscape that inspired the floating Hallelujah Miuntains in the movie Avatar.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
5
2
Kathy A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5509
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2025 4:23pm
Tags
holiday
,
china
,
avatar
,
zhangjiajie
Lin
Wow - amazing - a must fav.
September 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Wow, amazing! Reminds me a little of the Blue Mountains.....except that this is so much higher. What a landscape!
September 7th, 2025
Mags
Wow! That's gorgeous.
September 7th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
@linnypinny
Thank you for the fav Lin
September 7th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
@casablanca
Thank you for the fav
September 7th, 2025
