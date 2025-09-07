Previous
Today we visited the Tianzi Mountain in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. This is the landscape that inspired the floating Hallelujah Miuntains in the movie Avatar.
Lin ace
Wow - amazing - a must fav.
September 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, amazing! Reminds me a little of the Blue Mountains.....except that this is so much higher. What a landscape!
September 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! That's gorgeous.
September 7th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@linnypinny Thank you for the fav Lin
September 7th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@casablanca Thank you for the fav
September 7th, 2025  
