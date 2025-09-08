Sign up
251 / 365
Magical Cave
We spent a few hours in a boat sailing through Huanglong Cave mesmerised by all the colours
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
4
0
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
china
,
cave
,
zhangjiajie
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing colours.
September 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks like the Eye of Sauron from Lord of the Rings looking at you there 😱 Amazing colours.
September 8th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Great underground light show
September 8th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@casablanca
It does look like an eye but I’ve never seen Lord of the Rings so I’m not familiar with the eye you mentioned
September 8th, 2025
