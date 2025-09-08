Previous
Magical Cave by kjarn
Magical Cave

We spent a few hours in a boat sailing through Huanglong Cave mesmerised by all the colours
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Susan Wakely ace
Amazing colours.
September 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks like the Eye of Sauron from Lord of the Rings looking at you there 😱 Amazing colours.
September 8th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Great underground light show
September 8th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@casablanca It does look like an eye but I’ve never seen Lord of the Rings so I’m not familiar with the eye you mentioned
September 8th, 2025  
