Previous
252 / 365
99 Bends
Today we went to the top of Tianmen Mountain (in the rain and fog) to unsuccessfully see Tianmen Cave. This is the view of the 99 bends from the world’s longest cable car.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
3
1
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th September 2025 9:46am
holiday
,
china
,
zhangjiajie
,
‘99
,
bends’
Corinne C
ace
Impressive view!
September 9th, 2025
summerfield
ace
indeed, an impressive view. must be fun to have a car race in there! awesome shot. aces!
September 9th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@corinnec
Thank you for the fav Corinne
September 9th, 2025
