Previous
99 Bends by kjarn
252 / 365

99 Bends

Today we went to the top of Tianmen Mountain (in the rain and fog) to unsuccessfully see Tianmen Cave. This is the view of the 99 bends from the world’s longest cable car.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Impressive view!
September 9th, 2025  
summerfield ace
indeed, an impressive view. must be fun to have a car race in there! awesome shot. aces!
September 9th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@corinnec Thank you for the fav Corinne
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact