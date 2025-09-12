Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
255 / 365
Shanghai
We have reached our final China destination. This is the Shanghai skyline from the Bund
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5514
photos
129
followers
125
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th September 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
china
,
shanghai
,
bund
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of those colourful skyscrapers! Enjoy the big city and all it has to offer.
September 12th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
September 12th, 2025
Fisher Family
An impressive cityscape!
Ian
September 12th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@corinnec
Thank you for the fav Corinne
September 12th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
My sister-in-law’s parents got married in Shanghai Cathedral in 1936. Guess it looked totally different then. Fascinating capture.
September 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian