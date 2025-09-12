Previous
Shanghai by kjarn
255 / 365

Shanghai

We have reached our final China destination. This is the Shanghai skyline from the Bund
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture of those colourful skyscrapers! Enjoy the big city and all it has to offer.
September 12th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous
September 12th, 2025  
Fisher Family
An impressive cityscape!

Ian
September 12th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@corinnec Thank you for the fav Corinne
September 12th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
My sister-in-law’s parents got married in Shanghai Cathedral in 1936. Guess it looked totally different then. Fascinating capture.
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact