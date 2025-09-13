Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
Temple
On our last day in China we visited a few markets, went up a tower, watched an acrobatics show and visited the Shanghai temple
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
5
2
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5515
photos
129
followers
125
following
70% complete
View this month »
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th September 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
temple
,
china
,
shanghai
,
temple’
,
‘shanghai
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Colourful
September 13th, 2025
Fisher Family
A fascinating shot of the temple interior!
Ian
September 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture, the wood carvings are sooo beautiful, and the offerings charming.. their happily perfect capture…
September 13th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@casablanca
Thank you for the fav
September 13th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@beverley365
Thank you for the fav Beverley
September 13th, 2025
