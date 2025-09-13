Previous
Temple by kjarn
Temple

On our last day in China we visited a few markets, went up a tower, watched an acrobatics show and visited the Shanghai temple
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Colourful
September 13th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A fascinating shot of the temple interior!

Ian
September 13th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful capture, the wood carvings are sooo beautiful, and the offerings charming.. their happily perfect capture…
September 13th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺
@casablanca Thank you for the fav
September 13th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺
@beverley365 Thank you for the fav Beverley
September 13th, 2025  
