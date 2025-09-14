Previous
Trapeze by kjarn
Trapeze

I spent all day packing and travelling home. A flight to Singapore and then another one home. This photo is from the amazing Chinese acrobatic show we went to last night
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Great action capture, they are amazing artists. Safe travels back home Kathy!
September 14th, 2025  
