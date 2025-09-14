Sign up
257 / 365
Trapeze
I spent all day packing and travelling home. A flight to Singapore and then another one home. This photo is from the amazing Chinese acrobatic show we went to last night
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Kathy A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana
Great action capture, they are amazing artists. Safe travels back home Kathy!
September 14th, 2025
