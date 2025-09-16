Sign up
Previous
259 / 365
Ice cream
This is ice cream Chinese stye. These were available at every tourist spot, all different flavours and the picture was of the particular tourist site
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
1
1
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th September 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice cream
,
china
Christina
ace
Wow that's pretty fancy!
September 16th, 2025
