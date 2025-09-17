Sign up
Previous
260 / 365
New Friend
I met this guy in China, he was only interested in what food he could steal
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
0
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5519
photos
126
followers
122
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2025 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monkey
,
china
Shirley
ace
lol did he get anything from you ?
September 17th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@whippy
No he didn't, but I saw him grab an ice cream from a little girl and what he's eating was grabbed from one of the food stalls
September 17th, 2025
