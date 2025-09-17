Previous
New Friend by kjarn
New Friend

I met this guy in China, he was only interested in what food he could steal
17th September 2025

Kathy A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Photo Details

Shirley ace
lol did he get anything from you ?
September 17th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@whippy No he didn't, but I saw him grab an ice cream from a little girl and what he's eating was grabbed from one of the food stalls
September 17th, 2025  
