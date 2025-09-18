Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
Sweets
This is a Chinese nougat like sweet that was really delicious
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
12
2
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a nice selection to choose from.
September 18th, 2025
Christina
ace
I hope you tried them both!
September 18th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@christinav
There's four flavours in the photo and yes, I tried them all and then bought a bag to bring home. Thank you for the fav
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo delicious
September 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
They sure look delicious and very sweet.
September 18th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@ludwigsdiana
They aren’t very sweet, we found that there’s not a lot of sweetness in Chinese food
September 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks lovely!
September 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
They make for a colourful image!
September 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Looks delish
September 18th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@jamibann
They are delicious. Thank you for the fav
September 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Yummy
September 18th, 2025
ByBri
Looks delicious..
September 18th, 2025
