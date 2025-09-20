Previous
Writing by kjarn
263 / 365

Writing

I found Chinese writing very interesting
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Yes so very different
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact