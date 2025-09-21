Sign up
264 / 365
Gorgeous
There are girls dressed like this everywhere you go in China.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
12
4
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5523
photos
127
followers
123
following
72% complete
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Views
12
Comments
12
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd September 2025 6:14pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
holiday
,
china
,
concubine
Shirley
ace
So lovely
September 21st, 2025
Christina
ace
Lovely
September 21st, 2025
Wylie
ace
Amazing costume and makeup
September 21st, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@christinav
Thank you for the fav Christina
September 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
She is exquisite and what beautiful embroidery
September 21st, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@pusspup
This girl is actually more subtle than a lot I saw but I liked this photo. They are just amazing to watch. Thank you for the fav
September 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
such a beautiful portrait in that exquisite costume!
September 21st, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@casablanca
Their costumes are amazing! Thank you for the fav
September 21st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous costume, makeup and smile!
September 21st, 2025
ByBri
A beautiful portrait..
September 21st, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@illinilass
Thank you for the fav Dorothy
September 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely and great portrait.
September 21st, 2025
