Gorgeous by kjarn
264 / 365

Gorgeous

There are girls dressed like this everywhere you go in China.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Shirley ace
So lovely
September 21st, 2025  
Christina ace
Lovely
September 21st, 2025  
Wylie ace
Amazing costume and makeup
September 21st, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@christinav Thank you for the fav Christina
September 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She is exquisite and what beautiful embroidery
September 21st, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@pusspup This girl is actually more subtle than a lot I saw but I liked this photo. They are just amazing to watch. Thank you for the fav
September 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
such a beautiful portrait in that exquisite costume!
September 21st, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@casablanca Their costumes are amazing! Thank you for the fav
September 21st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous costume, makeup and smile!
September 21st, 2025  
ByBri
A beautiful portrait..
September 21st, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@illinilass Thank you for the fav Dorothy
September 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely and great portrait.
September 21st, 2025  
