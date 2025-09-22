Previous
Leucauge by kjarn
265 / 365

Leucauge

Otherwise known as silver orb, just hanging around outside
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It’s spinning an abstract web.
September 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
She is gorgeous but best not to bump into her at night.
September 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful spider. The web looks as if she had a few drinks before she started ;-)
September 22nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous
September 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact