Previous
265 / 365
Leucauge
Otherwise known as silver orb, just hanging around outside
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
spider
,
garden
,
silver orb
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s spinning an abstract web.
September 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
She is gorgeous but best not to bump into her at night.
September 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful spider. The web looks as if she had a few drinks before she started ;-)
September 22nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous
September 22nd, 2025
