Previous
267 / 365
Plum
Pretty little plum tree in my daughters back yard
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
1
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5526
photos
126
followers
122
following
73% complete
View this month »
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th September 2025 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
plum
Beverley
ace
So pretty… lovely flowers
September 24th, 2025
Linda E
ace
Gorgeous little blossom
September 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful blossoms.
September 24th, 2025
