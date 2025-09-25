Previous
Doormat by kjarn
268 / 365

Doormat

Out of ideas today so I turned to a photo a day challenge I found on line
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags
Nice! Looks very sturdy like it will hold up well with traffic in and out of your door.
September 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Hope it’s not a trip hazard. Clumsy and reaching that shot of age it’s something to consider.
September 25th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺
@wakelys You are very observant. It doesn’t take much to trip me up so that raised corner sits on the side where no one walks, I just turned it around for the photo
September 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Trip hazard was the first thing I thought of - I clearly worked with elderly for far too long 😊😅
September 25th, 2025  
