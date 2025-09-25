Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
Doormat
Out of ideas today so I turned to a photo a day challenge I found on line
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
4
0
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5527
photos
126
followers
122
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd September 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doormat
Mags
ace
Nice! Looks very sturdy like it will hold up well with traffic in and out of your door.
September 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Hope it’s not a trip hazard. Clumsy and reaching that shot of age it’s something to consider.
September 25th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@wakelys
You are very observant. It doesn’t take much to trip me up so that raised corner sits on the side where no one walks, I just turned it around for the photo
September 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Trip hazard was the first thing I thought of - I clearly worked with elderly for far too long 😊😅
September 25th, 2025
