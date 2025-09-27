Previous
Eastern Blue Tongue by kjarn
Eastern Blue Tongue

I spotted this guy out of my bedroom window, he and a few of his mates/family have been visiting lately
Kathy A 🇦🇺

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
KWind ace
So scary! Is it poisonous??
September 27th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@kwind They will bite if threatened or handled but generally they are non venomous, harmless to people and pets and beneficial in the garden for eating slugs and snails
September 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
He or she is gorgeous, maybe you will see babies soon.
No snails in your garden soon, then. If you have any strawberries, cover them up they love them.
September 27th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
@onewing I don't think they will hang around very long as I don't have any fruit and very few flowers so not much on offer
September 27th, 2025  
