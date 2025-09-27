Sign up
270 / 365
270 / 365
Eastern Blue Tongue
I spotted this guy out of my bedroom window, he and a few of his mates/family have been visiting lately
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
4
0
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5529
photos
127
followers
123
following
73% complete
View this month »
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th September 2025 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lizard
,
blue tongue
KWind
ace
So scary! Is it poisonous??
September 27th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@kwind
They will bite if threatened or handled but generally they are non venomous, harmless to people and pets and beneficial in the garden for eating slugs and snails
September 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
He or she is gorgeous, maybe you will see babies soon.
No snails in your garden soon, then. If you have any strawberries, cover them up they love them.
September 27th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
I don't think they will hang around very long as I don't have any fruit and very few flowers so not much on offer
September 27th, 2025
