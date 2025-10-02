Sign up
Previous
275 / 365
Swimming Fun
My youngest grandchildren enjoying the start of the swimming season
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
1
0
Kathy A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Tags
spring
,
swimming
,
grandchildren
,
amelia
,
elijah
Ann H. LeFevre
Cute- they seem to love hamming it up for you!
October 2nd, 2025
