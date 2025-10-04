Previous
Flower Show by kjarn
Flower Show

I went to the annual David Jones Flower Show and saw some amazing flowers. Here we have Pincushion Protea and Baby's Breath
Kate A 🇦🇺

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
October 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
A lovely combination and capture.
October 4th, 2025  
