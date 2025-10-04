Sign up
277 / 365
Flower Show
I went to the annual David Jones Flower Show and saw some amazing flowers. Here we have Pincushion Protea and Baby's Breath
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd October 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
gypsophila
,
david jones flower show
,
leucospermum cordifolium
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
October 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
A lovely combination and capture.
October 4th, 2025
