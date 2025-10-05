Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
St James Station
I thought it suited black & white
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
76% complete
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
black and white
station
st james
Shutterbug
ace
I love the converging lines. I think it works well in b&w.
October 5th, 2025
