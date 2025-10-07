Previous
At the shop by kjarn
280 / 365

At the shop

As I walked up to the shop and saw this scene I immediately thought of Phil and his ASDA Bench series
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@phil_howcroft - I thought of you when I saw this bench outside my local IGA store
October 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great candid!
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact