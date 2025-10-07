Sign up
280 / 365
At the shop
As I walked up to the shop and saw this scene I immediately thought of Phil and his ASDA Bench series
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
bench
iga
at the shop
Kate A 🇦🇺
@phil_howcroft
- I thought of you when I saw this bench outside my local IGA store
October 7th, 2025
Diana
What a great candid!
October 7th, 2025
