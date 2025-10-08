Previous
Walk to the shop 2 by kjarn
Walk to the shop 2

Spotted this lovely tree on my walk to the shop.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs ace
Beautiful green and gold
October 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
October 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture.
October 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a beauty it is, lovely colours and capture.
October 8th, 2025  
