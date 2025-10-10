Sign up
283 / 365
Walk to the shop 4
I like these rhododendrons, lovely colour
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
0
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5th October 2025 11:46am
flowers
pink
rhododendron
things i see on the way to the shop
