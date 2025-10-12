Previous
Walk to the shop 6 by kjarn
285 / 365

Walk to the shop 6

I liked the look of these Gazania (Treasure Flower, African Daisies) growing at the base of the tree
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Lovely composition for Spring :)
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact