Melaleuca by kjarn
Melaleuca

Such a pretty plant.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Allison Williams ace
It certainly is.
October 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful, one of my favourite trees. I love both the flowers and the bark. We have one in our garden and it flowers like mad
October 18th, 2025  
Annie D ace
They are beautiful trees - like Babs I love both the flowers and the bark :)
October 18th, 2025  
