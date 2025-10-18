Sign up
Previous
291 / 365
Melaleuca
Such a pretty plant.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
3
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
white
,
flower
,
melaleuca
,
not a bottle brush
Allison Williams
ace
It certainly is.
October 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful, one of my favourite trees. I love both the flowers and the bark. We have one in our garden and it flowers like mad
October 18th, 2025
Annie D
ace
They are beautiful trees - like Babs I love both the flowers and the bark :)
October 18th, 2025
