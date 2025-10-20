Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Elderberry
My son rescued this plant from outside someone's house, looked after it and now It's flowering. I wonder how many flowers you need to make elderberry cordial
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5552
photos
125
followers
120
following
80% complete
View this month »
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th October 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
elderberry
Shirley
ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2025
