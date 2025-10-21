Sign up
Previous
294 / 365
Colour Run
The two youngest grandies had a colour run at school, one child had few paint splatters on her shirt, the other one ended up like this
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
2
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5553
photos
125
followers
120
following
80% complete
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2025
Tags
grandson
,
elijah
,
colour run
,
too tight a crop
Mags
ace
LOL! That t-shirt is a work of art!
October 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Well didn't he have fun. A good hose down and he will be as good as new. ha ha.
October 21st, 2025
