Previous
Colour Run by kjarn
294 / 365

Colour Run

The two youngest grandies had a colour run at school, one child had few paint splatters on her shirt, the other one ended up like this
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! That t-shirt is a work of art!
October 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Well didn't he have fun. A good hose down and he will be as good as new. ha ha.
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact